Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,987 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $19,117,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 561,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 149,945 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of IMO opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

