Pendal Group Ltd Invests $2.08 Million in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 26.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $13,158,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 123,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 85.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

