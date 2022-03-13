Pendal Group Ltd Invests $2.19 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.68. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $286.12 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

