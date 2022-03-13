Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,799,000 after buying an additional 514,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

