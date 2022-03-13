Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 257.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rogers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $8,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $273.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $172.84 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.