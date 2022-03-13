Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 107 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,752.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,363.32 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,343.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

