Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 18,376 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 391.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. Service Co. International has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.