Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 2,036 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 270.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pool by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $442.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.67. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $331.60 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.