Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 21,141 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 545.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,141 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,444,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,137,539 shares of company stock valued at $153,065,544 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.