Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 4,446 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

