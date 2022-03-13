Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.85 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

