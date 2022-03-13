Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Separately, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei Corporation has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.87.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.