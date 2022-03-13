Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 244.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 613,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.80 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

