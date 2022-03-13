Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 274.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American States Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,550,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

