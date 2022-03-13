Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE KOF opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

