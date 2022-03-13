Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aramark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 252.52 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

