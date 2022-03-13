Pendal Group Ltd Sells 21,400 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,739 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.