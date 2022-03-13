Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,300 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after buying an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after buying an additional 169,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after buying an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,950,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

