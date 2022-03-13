Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,189 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GRMN stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
