Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,189 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.