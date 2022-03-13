Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,800 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.12 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

