Pendal Group Ltd Sells 9,101 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

