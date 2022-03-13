Pendal Group Ltd Sells 9,386 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

EQNR stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

