PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares worth $2,326,409. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

