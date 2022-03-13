People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBCT opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.