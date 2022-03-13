PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0341

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.10 million and $1,482.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00092129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.