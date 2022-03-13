PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.87. The company has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

