PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.73 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

