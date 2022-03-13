PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

