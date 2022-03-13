Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) to announce $119.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $120.30 million. Perion Network reported sales of $89.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $619.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $624.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $718.87 million, with estimates ranging from $707.72 million to $728.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

