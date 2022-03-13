Permission Coin (ASK) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $23.42 million and approximately $227,760.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.06634232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,061.13 or 0.99985713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,849,221,458 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

