Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Up 72.1% in February

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 225,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

PSTH opened at $19.78 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

