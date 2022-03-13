Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 714,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTPI opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTPI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.