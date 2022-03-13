P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in P&F Industries by 45.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in P&F Industries during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in P&F Industries during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

PFIN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.64.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

