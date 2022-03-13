Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 33,695,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The company has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

