Phore (PHR) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $707,807.85 and $6,174.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00352845 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,312,821 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

