Pickle Finance Price Hits $3.95 on Top Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $779,003.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00010132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

