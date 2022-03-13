Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $300,409.94 and approximately $7,899.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003388 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

