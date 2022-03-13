PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 987,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.