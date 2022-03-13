Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $870,258.78 and $238.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00247362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $484.95 or 0.01267970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,300,612 coins and its circulating supply is 435,040,176 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

