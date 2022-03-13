Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 9,728,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,386,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

