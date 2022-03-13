Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

HNW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 46,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,970. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

