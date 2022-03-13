Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

