Pizza Hits Market Capitalization of $302,058.29 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $302,058.29 and $98.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007136 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00102031 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00278491 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

