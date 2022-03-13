Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Hits $155,864.13

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $155,864.13 and approximately $100,969.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

