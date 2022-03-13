POA Achieves Market Cap of $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
