POA Market Cap Tops $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
