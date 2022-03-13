Polis (POLIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,265.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007225 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00276521 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

