PolkaBridge (PBR) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.99 Million

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaBridge has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.72 or 0.06578378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.91 or 0.99582770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041611 BTC.

PolkaBridge Profile

PolkaBridge’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 79,848,547 coins and its circulating supply is 43,848,547 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

PolkaBridge Coin Trading

