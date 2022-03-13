Polkalokr Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $334,013.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.29 or 0.06627141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.43 or 0.99827759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

