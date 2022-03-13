PolkaWar Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $268,639.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.60 or 0.06554939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,693.72 or 0.99714991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041448 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

